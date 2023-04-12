Top 20 most affordable UK dog breeds revealed
We are a nation of pet lovers, but, as many dog owners will know, the upkeep of them including food costs and veterinary bills isn’t cheap.
The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed. Larger dogs tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs.
Personal loans specialist Sambla has conducted an analysis to unveil the most affordable dog breeds in the UK over their lifetime and how much it costs including insurance, annual booster injection, professional grooming and food.
Take a look at the top 20 most affordable dogs.