The long-awaited follow-up season to Russian Doll is on the way on April 20 with another eight episodes. Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who gets caught in a mysterious loop as she repeatedly attends the same event and dies at the end of the night each time -- only to awaken the next day unharmed as if nothing had happened.

Photo: Netflix