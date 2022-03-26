Fear not as The Post has you covered on the top 10 must watch shows coming to Netflix in April.
For those who love a TV binge there is something for everyone.
The most popular shows so far this year have included Inventing Anna, Stay Close and The Woman in the House Across the Street, with April looking like it will be providing much of the same quality shows.
The long-awaited follow-up season to Russian Doll is on the way on April 20 with another eight episodes.
Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who gets caught in a mysterious loop as she repeatedly attends the same event and dies at the end of the night each time -- only to awaken the next day unharmed as if nothing had happened.
Coming April 12 - Catherine Tate, known for her British series The Catherine Tate Show and starring in The Office, will appear in a comedy mockumentary set in a prison in the United Kingdom. Tate will play the roles of six people.
Coming April 1 - Judd Apatow writes and directs this comedy movie that features Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Iris Apatow, and Kate McKinnon. Set in a hotel during the pandemic, we see the cast and crew race against time to put together the sixth movie in a dinosaur fighting franchise.
April 22 - Based on the best selling book, Along for the Ride describes itself as “The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”
Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney, Kate Bosworth, and Genevieve Hannelius are set to star.
