Tokyo medalists to turn on Chorley Christmas lights

Olympic Bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw and Paralympic Bronze medallist Olivia Broome are heading home to Chorley on November 21 to switch on the town centre Christmas lights.

The hometown heroes will be joined by Chorley favourites Ryan and Craig plus Louby Lou the Clown alongside a cast of local choirs and singers will to provide entertainment for the crowds.

The event will begin at 2pm with the big light switch on expected at 5pm.

Chorley Christmas lights switch on

Chorley’s Christmas Markets will also be returning for another year from 10am – 6pm.

Organised by Totally Locally Chorley, the market will feature a wide range of food and drink, arts and crafts and gift stalls.

Coun Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council said, “It’s hard to believe that Christmas has come around so soon but the excitement is definitely building.

“After last year’s celebrations were unable to go ahead as planned due to the pandemic, we are determined to make this one of the best yet.

Olympic bronze medal winning pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw

“We have a fantastic Christmas market; brilliant entertainment for all the family and we’ve even managed to coax Father Christmas from his important preparations to come along to Chorley!

“Not only that, we have the incredible and inspiring Holly Bradshaw and Olivia Broome coming along to switch the lights on. With all this to offer, why not come along?”

The festivities continue from November 27 with Santa and his elves at Chorley Town Hall every weekend in the run up to Christmas and the Real Ice Rink will also return to the town from December 10 to January 4(except Christmas Day) at Cleveland Street opposite the Town Hall.

For more information and to find out how to purchase tickets for Santa’s grotto visit www.checkoutchorley.com/christmas/

