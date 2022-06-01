Taking place tomorrow evening from 7pm to 3am, party-goers can reminisce with a night of old school club classics, chart and party dance anthems from across the years of 1990-2006.

Along with the much-loved classics from the nineties and moving onto the hyped-up trance from the early noughties. A line-up of some of the original and best Tokyo Jo's DJ's, Including Mark Freejack, Baz Todd and Andy Dee of Smart Fit Gym will be spinning the decks.

The huge blaze at the former Odeon Cinema and Tokyo Jo's in Preston City Centre David Wright

Photographers will once again be there to capture moments, with Hopwood’s Tap Room, just across the road as the official pre-Indie bar experience.

Dress code is smart but casual.

Doors will open at 7pm and all tickets, priced at £12, have entry between 7pm-12am.

The former Tokyo Jo’s site had to be demolished after a blaze ripped through the building on Avenham Street.

Tokyo Jo's in Preston town centre in October 2001

At the height of the huge blaze on Thursday, May 19, 12 fire engines tackled the building at the former Odeon Cinema and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub.

Daubed the North West’s 'ultimate discotheque', Tokyo Jo’s was the heart of Preston social life and changed the lives of many through the swinging 60s.

At the time of the fire Tokyo Jo’s reunion page on Facebook posted: "This is such a sad day but the Tokyo Jo's Jubilee Reunion will go ahead as planned – more of a reason to reminisce and celebrate this once iconic club.”

Baluga Bar and Club in Preston will be holding a Jubilee Toyko Jo's Reunion on Thursday evening