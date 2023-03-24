Lucie-Mae Sumner plays Kate McGowan – a feisty Irish immigrant who was on-board the ill-fated vessel which sank on April 14, 1912.

And since Lucie-Mae docked on Tuesday, she’s been showing her shipmates all the best places to unwind in the resort.

‘Everyone wants to go to Funny Girls’

Lucie-Mae Sumner is starring in Titanic The Musical at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool

She told the Gazette: “I’m showing them all the fun places, going to the pleasure beach, getting an ice cream. Everyone wants to go to Funny Girls too.”

Ms Sumner is staying at her family home, in Lytham St Annes, enjoying home-cooked meals and time with her dogs.

She’s also planning a night out at Bootleg Social – a venue owned by a family-friend. “It’s my favourite place for a craft beer and a dance.”

Opportunities to perform in Blackpool

Lucie-Mae studied at Phil Winston’s Theatreworks, before moving to London to train at the Royal Academy of Music.

She feels ‘very fortunate’ to have had many opportunities to perform in Blackpool as a youngster – including with various amateur dramatics groups.

And she ‘couldn't believe it’ when she finally got to perform at The Grand in 2004.

"It was my first leading role, in Thoroughly Modern Millie. I felt so professional!’

Valda Aviks and David Delve, Titanic the Musical_Pamela Raith Photography

Lucie-Mae plays ‘super-courageous’ Irish woman Kate McGowan

She’s performed in Sister Act, Mary Poppins, Chicago and Guys & Dolls on the West End, and it’s her second stint in Titanic: The Musical.

The breathtaking production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of people on board RMS Titanic, when the ‘unsinkable ship’ collided with an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York and slowly sank to the depths of the ocean.

And she enjoyed researching the ‘super-courageous’ character, who persuades 12 other people to board the ship with her for a new life in America.

091_Graham Bickley, Titanic the Musical_Pamela Raith Photography

A self-confessed ‘nerd’ who loves research

Lucie-Mae added: “There’s so much information about the Titanic, and I found an entire documentary all my character. All these people wanted to go with her and be like her. I would like to think I'm as strong and feisty as Kate, but I just adore her. Friends say she’s like me but with an Irish accent.”

And the former Baines High pupil puts some of her success down to ‘wonderful’ English teachers at the school.

“I was a bit of a nerd. I love learning and it was a wonderful place to nurture my academic side. That now translates in the way I read my lines and interpret scripts and i feel very fortunate to have gone there.”

How to buy tickets for Titanic: The Musical

This spectacular production celebrates the 10th anniversary of the London premiere, which also opened to rave reviews, and brings a truly amazing evening of live theatre to The Grand.

Titanic the Musical runs at Blackpool Grand Theatre from 21 to 25 March 2023, with matinee and evening performances available.