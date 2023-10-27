Tim is our Superman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim is well known in Catterall for not only his cheerfulness but also for his skills in carpentry, building items such as compost recycling containers, bee hotels, insect posts, raised flower beds and the complete rebuilding of the famous Catterall Cart which sits at the heart of our village.

On Thursday October 19 at the RHS North West in Bloom awards ceremony in Bolton, his hard work was acknowledged with an Outstanding Achievement award for his contribution to the community. Tim was not expecting this and was as humble as ever, and after shaking hands with Bernard Pendleton, Chair of North West in Bloom, he said it was all down to team work.

Tim's perseverance and dedication towards making the village look beautiful helped secure a Gold for Catterall and we were named as the Best Large Village in the North West (shared with Norden in Bloom).

