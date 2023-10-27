News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Tim is our Superman

Catterall in Bloom volunteer, Tim Hoyles, has long been regarded as the village Superman and he has recently been recognised for his efforts by the RHS North West in Bloom judges.
By Annetta ParkerContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tim is well known in Catterall for not only his cheerfulness but also for his skills in carpentry, building items such as compost recycling containers, bee hotels, insect posts, raised flower beds and the complete rebuilding of the famous Catterall Cart which sits at the heart of our village.

On Thursday October 19 at the RHS North West in Bloom awards ceremony in Bolton, his hard work was acknowledged with an Outstanding Achievement award for his contribution to the community. Tim was not expecting this and was as humble as ever, and after shaking hands with Bernard Pendleton, Chair of North West in Bloom, he said it was all down to team work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim's perseverance and dedication towards making the village look beautiful helped secure a Gold for Catterall and we were named as the Best Large Village in the North West (shared with Norden in Bloom).

The Catterall Bloomers agree that it would not have been possible without our very own SuperTim!

Related topics:CatterallNorth WestBolton