Buckshaw Village hairdresser with 119.8K TikTok followers is a hairbraiding sensation at Chorley New Look's charity fundraiser
A Buckshaw Village hairdresser with 119.8K TikTok followers helped to draw crowds to Chorley New Look for a charity fundraiser this week.
Several of Gemma Brown's Tik Tok followers queued up from 9am on Tuesday to have their hair braided. The 38-year-old says she worked non-stop from 9-30am to 7-30pm styling the hair of 25 people in the latest trend when she held a pop-up shop at the Market Walk store to help staff raise money for the Lancashire Women's Charity.
Mum-of-three Gemma, who has amassed around 2.5m. likes on TikTok, said: "[The pop-up shop] was mega and I had to turn eight people away in the end. [Braiding] is a massive craze and people travelled from all over. Some people came from Liverpool and Southport just for the braids. I was quite blown away myself and was surrounded by people. Everytime I looked up, there were more people. Some were waiting two hours for braids. It just blew up."
The TikTok sensation, who owns Gemma Brown's Braids, made a donation towards the store's fundraiser, adding: "Anything regarding a local charity, I'm all for. I'm fortunate enough to have a nice home and family so tt's just nice to be able to give a little bit back."
Steph Phillips, a superviser at Chorley New Look, says the store smashed its weekly £70 fundraising target by amassing £100 in just one day.
Commenting on the success of the event, Steph said: "It just gives everyone a boost. The kids looked so happy in their braids. It was just a great, fun day."