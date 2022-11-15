More options have been given to see Santa this year at the Astley Coach House, with visits to Santa’s Grotto or brunch on the menu for Saturdays and Sundays over the festive period. If you haven’t managed to get tickets for something festive, don’t worry as not all Christmas events and attractions in Chorley require tickets to be purchased in advance.

Here is a list of what's on Chorley's Christmas list:

In a change to previous years, the Santa Express land train won’t be included in the Santa’s Grotto or Brunch with Santa tickets and can’t be booked in advance giving people the option of using it, and those without tickets to see Santa can also take a ride on it through Astley Park. Running Saturdays and Sundays from 26 November – 18 December. This will be payable on the day, £2 per person for one way, cash only, with those with tickets to see Santa urged to arrive in plenty of time for the Santa Express to avoid missing their slot.

Winter Wonderland Christmas experience in Chorley town centre last year

Christmas Winter Wonderland

Penguins galore as the popular ice-rink will also be back in the town centre from 9 December–2 January (except Christmas Day), complete with children’s rides and festive food and drink, which is all payable on the day. Skating sessions are priced at £6 per skater or £20 for a family of 4 (2 adults + 2 children). Or for younger children (3-6years) Cub Club sessions will be running, at just £3 per skater. Includes skate hire.

Christmas Lights Switch On:

The Friends of Astley Hall Christmas Tree

Chorley will light up this Sunday, November 20, with special guests including Chorley boxer Jack Catterall, Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Steve Royle, presented by Rock FM’s Joel Ross, plus the fabulous Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market on the same day.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said “We’re delighted to see that this year’s events are proving to be as popular as ever. Delivering these festive events and activities not only provides enjoyable things to do, which are often affordable alternatives to similar events in the region, it also brings footfall into Chorley to support local traders, which has never been more important.”

Christmas Wonder at Astley Hall

The hall will also receive an exciting festive makeover courtesy of locally based artist Beata Podstawa and the Friends of Astley Hall volunteer group. From Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, December 18, various rooms in the hall will be adorned with Christmas installations themed around Christmas songs and traditions, featuring decorations using techniques such as paper folding and embroidery. Santa’s magical grotto is located just over in the Coach House Art Gallery this year, meaning the Christmas cheer at Astley will be felt all around the grounds! The last few remaining tickets for the special Santa Brunch experience are available to purchase in advance via Skiddle.com. Delicious food and drink is available as always at the onsite Barrica in the Park and Café Ambio. Usual admission fees to the hall apply whilst the Christmas displays are on show. Tickets can be purchased on the day of your visit from the Astley Museum Gift Shop.

Beata’s creations in the studio