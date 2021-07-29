Three mountains, 500 miles and no sleep - in aid of one Preston church

Sam Lashley is embarking on an epic biking challenge on behalf of St. Walburge's Shrine Church in Preston

Sam Lashley is attempting the national three peaks cycle challenge in aid of St. Walburge’s Shrine Church in Ashton-on-Ribble.

The keen biker is hoping to pedal his way to the top of the three highest mountains in each of England, Wales and Scotland - Scafell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis - as well as riding the near 500-mile distance between them.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Milnthorpe, began his mammoth task on Wednesday and aims to raise £2,500 to go into a pot of restoration cash that the church hopes will soon include a £150,000 grant from the national lottery. The cash is needed in particular for repairs to the roof, which leaks during rainfall.

Sam, who has previously completed the three peaks challenge on foot, converted to Catholicism last year and has only ever known the Latin Mass celebrated at the landmark Grade I-listed St. Walburge’s on Weston Street.

"God doesn't waste suffering - and I'm sure I've plenty to come during this challenge," Sam joked before taking to his bike.

"This is my regular place of worship, so I would like to raise money to help in the continuous maintenance and renovation to ensure I can continue to attend Mass here. Not only is it my parish church but it is famous for having the tallest spire of any parish church in England," added Sam, who has been riding competitively for the past five years.