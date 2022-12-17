The special evening which took place in October saw the two chefs come together to revive recipes from Ken’s best-selling 1986 book ‘East Meets West Cuisine’, with Nigel creating a farm-to-fork seasonal menu by hand-selecting produce for the meal from the vegetable garden at The Three Fishes. Diners indulged in five courses including a crispy spring roll wrapped in rice paper with sundried tomatoes, garnished with chicken and prawns, an Asian duck confit spiced with chillies, five spice and cinnamon, sat on duck fat potatoes and a custard infused with orange and ginger, served with raspberry sorbet.

Speaking about the event, Nigel said: “It was an amazing night – the atmosphere in the kitchen was electric. Ken had been cooking with me at the launch of The Blenheim Club the night before and had kindly offered to cook at The Three Fishes as part of his trip to the UK. Ken spent time around the restaurant throughout the night chatting to everyone and was so personable. This is a chef who has cooked for every famous person in the world from US presidents to Tina Turner so to have him with us for an evening at The Three Fishes was truly charming. Ken is an icon of not just British but global cooking. Our friendship started around 18 years ago when he first cooked with me at Obsession and he was a real charmer then and hasn’t changed at all. He’s just a very interesting man and has done lots of interesting things which our customers loved hearing about.”