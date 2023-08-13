News you can trust since 1886
Three fire engines rushed out to a domestic blaze in Preston late on Saturday night (August 12).
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST

The crews, from Preston and Penwortham, were called out to attend the incident at the city’s Whinfield Lane, near Ashton Park, at 10pm.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and crews remained at the scene for some time afterwards.

