Twins Ronnie Evans and Rita Doran, from Fleetwood, and Marcia Roper, from Poulton, celebrated theirs and the NHS’s 75th birthday.

They were joined by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Trish Armstrong-Child and Director of Nursing Bridget Lees.

The “national babies”, as the Gazette described them at the time, were tracked down after an appeal to find six babies delivered at the former Glenroyd maternity hospital on July 5, 1948.

Ronnie Evans, Rita Doran and Marcia Rope were born in Blackpool the day the NHS was founded in 1948 (Credit: Blackpool Teaching Hospitals)

Trish said: “It was lovely afternoon and a wonderful moment to bring together three people who have a lifelong connection but never met other than as day old babies in a hospital cot.

“Their stories reminds what an important role the NHS and all the colleagues that make it possible play in our lives. Happy birthday to you all.”

Ronnie and Rita are believed to be the new health service’s first twins, Ronnie having been born at 12.45am followed by Rita 35 minutes later.

Rita said: “It was very emotional for me. We had a hug and bit of a cry.”

Marcia arrived at 3.30am.

She said: “It would have cost £9 to have a baby in hospital. I can’t remember if mum said I was early or late but the midwife would tell her to hang on for the NHS!”