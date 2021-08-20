Thousands raised in memory of popular Preston biker killed in Cumbria crash

Terry Derbyshire, 77, from Ingol, Preston, was riding his BMW motorcycle along the A686 when it collided with a Dacia Sandero on Saturday, August 14.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but Terry sadly died from his injuries.

An online fundraising page has now been set up in his honour to help raise money for North West Blood Bikes (NWBB) - an organisation that transports urgent items between hospitals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Dennett, who created the fundraiser, said: "Terry was a beloved Dad, Step Dad, Grandad, Husband, Brother, Son-in-law, Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Nephew and good friend to so many.

"Terry was relentless in his pursuit of helping others and I am honoured to have been able to call Terry my friend.

"He acted as a father to me, bringing me into the biking community and supporting me throughout my freemasonry passion and life in general. The world lost one of life’s true gentlemen's on this day."

In 2018, Terry launched Operation Blood Bike with a goal to buy bikes for NWBB.

Terry Derbyshire, 77, from Ingol, Preston, died after his BMW motorcycle was involved in a crash on the A686 in Cumbria on Saturday, August 14

Adam now wants to raise £20,000 to help them purchase another bike in his honour.

Any excess funds will be donated to the Great North Air Ambulance Service who alongside the Blood Bikes provided support to Terry on the day he passed.

South Lancashire Advanced Motorcyclists (SLAM) would also receive a share of any extra money raised.

"This is now our time to do what Terry would have continued to do and that is to support others but more importantly those organisations that have such a positive impact on our communities," Adam added.

Paying tribute to his life, Mr Derbyshire's heartbroken family described Terry as a "lovely, gentle man who gave his help willingly to anyone who needed it".

"We would like to thank the police and paramedics in Cumbria for their assistance at the scene of the accident and to staff at the RVI Newcastle upon Tyne and the Great North Air Ambulance crew for their care and dedication.

"We would also like to acknowledge the comfort given by his biking buddies.

"Terry was a keen mason and biker and a member of SLAM,

"He was a lovely, gentle man who gave his help willingly to anyone who needed it and his loss will be deeply felt by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, brother and his many friends."

To donate in Terry's memory, visit the fundraising page by clicking HERE.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact PC 2471 Kitchin or Sgt 1929 Bainbridge of the Mobile Support Group on 101.