The 40-year-old father-of-two was "one in a million", "a special friend" and "an absolute legend", said his heartbroken friends.

Thousands have been raised for the children of a Lostock Hall dad who died suddenly at the age of 40.

Kirk Kinder died unexpectedly on November 10, leaving behind his young son Alfie and daughter Niamh.

A popular figure in the local community, Kirk was laid to rest at Charnock Richard Crematorium on November 29.

Friend Craig Ashcroft has since launched a JustGiving campaign to help raise money for his children. Craig said the cash will be put into a trust until they turn 18, as 'a gift from their dad'.

The fundraiser has so far raised more than £3,000 - you can make a donation here.

Friends described Kirk as "one in a million", "a special friend", "an absolute legend" and "one of the kindest, most sincere people to have the pleasure of knowing".

A legend and a loving father

Kirk's death was followed by an outpouring of emotional tributes from his heartbroken friends who remembered him as a 'legend', 'a loving father', and the 'most caring, honest and hard working man'.

In a touching tribute, friend Craig said: "Kirk Kinder was a proper man. The most caring, honest, hard working man I know.

"A loving father, a friend of many, a good man. Always advised me through thick and thin, no jealously, no hate. Dropped everything whenever needed him.

"He was always there for my family. Entertained everybody, the life and soul of everything he did. Yet we have lost him.

"Devastated is a big word, that’s what everyone who knew him will be feeling like right now. That shows how good of a man my best mate Kirk was. He can’t be replaced."

"Thank you for the memories"

Another heartbroken friend, Jen Williams, said: "Thankyou for the memories, the hugs, the nights we partied until the birds were singing, the times you made us laugh till we cried. If only you realised how loved you were."