Keenan Alan Arya, who ran South Ribble Plastering, was found dead at an address in Leyland where he had been working on September 10, 2023.

An inquest into the 21-year-old's tragic death concluded on Monday (January 22).

The coroner said his death was "the result of a seizure causing sudden and unexpected death in epilepsy, contributed to by prior cocaine use."

A fundraiser was launched following Keenan's death to raise money for SUDEP Action - a charity dedicated to raising awareness of epilepsy.

It has so far raised more than £3,700, with nearly 60 people donating to the page.

A tribute from his family on the page reads: "As we come together to remember Keenan, let us cherish the moments we shared, the laughter we enjoyed, and the love we felt in his presence.

"Let us honour his memory by carrying forward the love, passion, and joy for life that defined him.

"Let us be kinder, more compassionate, and more appreciative of the moments we have with our loved ones."

A service was held for Keenan at St Mary's Church in Broadfield Walk on September 26, with those attending asked to wear a pop of purple to represent epilepsy.

Paying tribute to Keenan, one person wrote: "We will miss you so much keenan, you're a very special lad, your smile would light up a room .

"We will never forget you."

Another added: "Can't believe it still. You will be greatly missed by so many. Everyone loved you so much.

"Keep smiling up there."

Click HERE to make a donation.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a common condition that affects the brain and causes frequent seizures.

Seizures are bursts of electrical activity in the brain that temporarily affect how it works.

They can cause a wide range of symptoms.

Who can get epilepsy?

Epilepsy can start at any age, but usually starts either in childhood or in people over 60.

It's often lifelong, but can sometimes get slowly better over time.

Symptoms of epilepsy

Seizures can affect people in different ways, depending on which part of the brain is involved.

Possible symptoms include:

uncontrollable jerking and shaking, called a "fit"

losing awareness and staring blankly into space

becoming stiff

strange sensations, such as a "rising" feeling in the tummy, unusual smells or tastes, and a tingling feeling in your arms or legs

collapsing

Sometimes you might pass out and not remember what happened.

When to get medical help

See a GP if you think you might have had a seizure for the first time.

This does not mean you have epilepsy, as a seizure can have several causes and sometimes they're just a one-off, but you should see a doctor to find out why it happened.

Call 999 for an ambulance if someone:

is having a seizure for the first time

has a seizure that lasts more than five minutes

has lots of seizures in a row

has breathing problems or has seriously injured themselves