Three men entered Stagecoach’s White Lund depot twice, in a vehicle described as a long wheel based van, stealing 18 new Bridgestone tyres, worth £7,000, from a shipping container.

Police are now appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can help them with their enquiries, or who may have been offered the tyres for sale since the theft happened, on Tuesday November 1 between 6.50pm and 7.40pm.

Also, if you have any dashboard mounted camera footage from the area between the times of the offence, police ask you to please get in touch.

Stagecoach Morecambe depot.