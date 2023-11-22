Thousands expected to attend Tipping family's Christmas lights switch on extravaganza this weekend
Valentine’s Meadow will be awash with all things festive this Sunday as Father Christmas, Lightening McQueen, Ghostbusters and Brainy Bear all make a special appearance at the annual switch on for charity.
Who are the Tipping family?
The family comprises of Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac.
How many years have they been doing this?
The family have been putting on a Christmas lights spectacular for the past 11 years to raise money for various charities.
How much have they raised to date?
Over a decade of fundraising for the four charities, the family has raised £123,921.15.
What are the chosen charities for this year?
The four charities are Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Headway- the brain injury association, and Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).
Is the event free to attend?
The switch on is free to attend but donations to charity are welcomed.
Can anyone come?
Everyone is welcome. The stalls are available from 4.30pm, with the lights and fireworks from 6pm.
What entertainment will there be?
There will also be a fireworks display, a bar, hotdogs, cakes, tea and coffees.
Will there be free parking?
Yes. You can park at Cottam Sports Arena which is less than a five minute walk to the house.