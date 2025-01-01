This year I'm embarking on a world-first expedition- Hunted star Jordan Wylie from Blackpool
In 2025, award-winning adventurer and best selling author Jordan Wylie MBE will undertake an audacious, world-first expedition to Antarctica that promises to write a new chapter in the history of polar exploration.
Blackpool born Jordan, 41, who iswell known as one of the stars of Channel 4’s Hunted and Celebrity Hunted, will embark on a breathtaking, once-in-a-lifetime adventure to one of the planet's most inhospitable and untouched environments.
What will the expedition involve?
Launching from Union Glacier Base Camp in the heart of the coldest, windiest, and driest continent, Jordan will ski across the unforgiving Antarctic terrain whilst towing all his equipment and supplies.
The former Layton Primary and Collegiate High School pupil says this is a pioneering expedition like no other that will test his endurance, determination, and resilience to the extreme.
Jordan’s goal is to conquer a pristine, unclimbed mountain peak, an untouched giant in the Antarctic wilderness which he sys will “demand unwavering courage and an indomitable spirit to overcome unpredictable and extreme conditions”.
What else has Jordan said about his adventure?
Jordan Wylie MBE said: “This is an adventure with purpose into the unknown. I hope to inspire young people to embrace life’s challenges and push beyond their perceived limits, whilst also helping them learn more about how fragile our planet is and what they can do to protect it”
What is Jordan raising money for?
Jordan’s Antarctic Odyssey 2025 will raise vital funds for the Army Cadet Charitable Trust UK, the official charity of the Army Cadet Force - one of the largest youth organisations in the UK, offering life-changing opportunities for children, particularly those from some of the most deprived communities and challenging backgrounds.
Jordan, himself a former soldier, has already raised over £1 million for charitable causes and has been the Army Cadet Force’s National Ambassador since 2018, his latest endeavour will further support ACCT UK’s mission to inspire, develop, and empower young people across the nation.
Further information about the charitycan be found at www.acctuk.org
The headline sponsor for this expedition is Dyno-Rod, the UK’s leading plumbing and drainage emergency response service.
