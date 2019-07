Have your say

Preston's premier library has been closed this morning.

The Harris Library off Market Square has not opened this morning (Wednesday, July 31) due to a staff meeting.

The Harris Museum and Library

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "It's for a staff meeting. Nothing more than that."

The library is expected to reopen at 12.30pm.

In the meantime the nearest open libraries on Wednesday mornings are Ribbleton, Sharoe Green and Bamber Bridge.