With travellers from the Fylde coast, Preston and elsewhere in the county making plans to attend festivals, enjoy short breaks or see loved ones, the industrial action looks set to create serious disruption.

Thousands of railway workers will be involved in the action, with the RMT Union saying it will "shut down" the UK railway network on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

It’s terrible timing for those wanting to attend events such as the Glastonbury music festival, one of the biggest in the live music calendar, as the strike starts on the day many plan to travel down to Somerset.

A proposed three day rail strike could cause chaos for Lancashire travellers later this month

Many hundreds of North West music fans plan to go by rail to the spectacle, which takes place on Wednesday, June 22 until Sunday June 26 and has the potential to hold up to 210,000 people.

It will also affect other big events such as the British athletics championships in Manchester, and gigs in London’s Hyde Park by Sir Elton John (June 24) and The Rolling Stones (June 25), in addition to events for Armed Forces Day (June 25).

There are dozens of other sports, food and musicals taking place as well.

The strike comes after talks over pay, conditions and redundancies fell through, leaving union members furious and all set for what is being called “the biggest rail strike in modern history”.

But the Prime Minister's official spokesman said the strikes would cause "lasting damage" to the industry and those who work in it, while Labour insists efforts are made to ensure the strikers think again.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising.”

As many as 40,000 staff from Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to take part.

On June 21, London Underground RMT workers plan to walk out in a separate dispute over pensions and job losses.

Downing Street has urged the RMT to call off the rail strikes and the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The key fact would be for them not to push ahead with these damaging strikes which will drive people away from using the railways at a time when we are already seeing numbers down on pre-pandemic levels.

"It is a self-defeating approach which will do lasting damage to not just the railways but to rail workers.".

A Labour spokesman said: "We have been clear in the position that the strikes shouldn't go ahead.