The Prime Minister ran along the beach opposite the Pleasure Beach – and stopped for a chat with a fisherman looking for lug worms – prior to making his closing speech at the final day of the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool’s new £28m conference centre at Winter Gardens.

So, what did Boris Johnson say about his new running location?

Here’s what he told delegates as part of his speech on Saturday: “I went for a run. You may not believe it but I did.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson running along Blackpool beach on the final day of the Conservative Party Spring Conference Photograph credit: Conservative Party/ @Conservatives

“I went for a run this morning on the beach. Absolutely beautiful. Better than anything in the Caribbean. That is not near gallantry. It is true. And it's true.

"I mean, that time of the morning 6.45, sun coming up. Unbelievable. Tide right out, ribbed sand stretching for miles and miles, and obviously beautiful.

"And as I ran along, I saw new hotels and the new attractions that will benefit from that new transport infrastructure going in... the new tram.

"Of course, government has a role. Safer streets, better health care, better schools, better education, creating the conditions for that investment.

"But in the end, you need the private sector. The animal spirits of the private sector to come in and have the confidence to invest. That's what it's all about.

"That's the fundamental symmetry at the heart of our Conservative vision.

“And as I was running along the sand, I saw a man looking for lug worms. And he showed me some lug worms that he had caught.

"And I will tell you, my friends, the lugworm is not perhaps the most beautiful of God's creatures. But bigger fish love lugworms.

"And I want you to know that we Conservatives back everybody in this country who gets up early and invest their time and their skill and their energy and their effort in the hope of a bigger return.

"You need to use a lugworm to catch a bream, my friends and I have a bream. As they say.”