Lancashire based boxer Tyson Fury has admitted the one regret he has in his life after revealing a shocking fact about his sex life.

35-year-old sportstar Tyson married his wife, Paris, 33, back in 2008, when they were just 20 and 18 respectively.

The couple, who live in Morecambe, now share seven children together: Venezuela (13), Prince John James (11), Prince Tyson Fury II (7), Valencia Amber (5), Prince Adonis Amaziah (4), Athena (2), and eight-month-old Prince Rico Paris Fury.

Tyson and Paris both come from a traveller’s background, in which it is tradition to wait until marriage before having sex and Paris has opened up previously about how she adhered to this rule.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror in 2015, the mum of seven said: "We didn’t sleep together until after we got married. That is the ­travellers' way.

“Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan at my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house.”

Tyson and Paris Fury pose for a picture together in Saudi Arabia back in October. Credit: @parisfury1 on Instagram

However that same year, Tyson admitted the very opposite to Boxing News online, as he revealed his biggest regret in life is that he did sleep with people before marriage.

Tyson told the media organisation: "We all make mistakes, don’t we? The only thing I ever regret in life is having sex before marriage.

"If I could erase that then my life would be practically perfect. I regret all the filth that you do with people. I must have had sex with over 500 women, more, I don’t know, I’ve lost count."

However the Morecambe based star went on to declare he had denounced his old ways.

Speaking to Boxing News Online, Tyson added: "I look at that now as pure disgusting. I’m not a religious person, but I like to help people and do good things. I’m stopping all the bad stuff. "I’ve packed in the drinking and going out. I can get up now, go and take the kids somewhere on a Saturday morning rather than being in bed till 12 o’clock."

Despite settling down to family life, Tyson has still been open about his sex drive, for instance in an interview with Behind The Gloves he said: "I like having sex, lots of it. At minimum, sex is 60 to 130 minutes, so then I get a good sweat on and treat it as a workout as well."