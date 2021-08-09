This is new look planned for Lancashire landmark

Work to refurbish a Lancashire landmark is set to begin next week.

South Ribble Council is offering the public the chance to have to see plans to develop Worden Hall, in Leyland.

After being unused for more than seven years, which saw it fall into a state of disrepair, the project aims to transform the hall into a community and event space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist’s impression of the new look Worden Hall

The works beginning on Monday and will see the café relocated and the original space transformed into a licensed bar and kitchen.

The foyer will be upgraded and the Marsden Room will become a 200-person maximum capacity area able to host events such as weddings.

The Courtyard Hall will see the demolition of the conservatory and opened into a covered outdoor function space.

The first-floor rooms will become community rooms and meeting spaces.

The surrounding landscape will get new paving, benches and planted boarders and an extension to the car park.

These plans were put forward following one of the biggest consultations the council has undertaken.

Coun Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Property and Assets, said: “Next Monday will mark the start of a brand-new era for Worden Hall. After years of neglect and the iconic space falling into disrepair, we are now finally starting the journey to bring this incredible building back to life.

“We know how incredibly important Worden Hall is to the people of South Ribble, which is why we want people to have the opportunity to talk with our development teams about the new-look site and what they can expect.”

Impact on the use of the park during the works will be minimised, however, there may be some footpaths out of use for the period of works.

A drop-in event will take place in Worden Hall courtyard on August 12 between 4pm and 6pm.