This is how you helped sick children in Royal Preston Hospital this Easter

Children being treated on the ward- as well as young people at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and Leyland’s Broadoaks Child Development Centre – were still able to have a cracking time thanks to the donation of hundreds of chocolate eggs and Easter craft kits by the local community.

Among those tucking in on the childrens’ ward was two-year-old Reggie Greenwood, of St Michael’s on Wyre.

Reggie’s mum, Joanne Greenwood, said: “Not how we’d planned spending our Easter but Reggie was thrilled with his Easter egg for breakfast.”

Those who donated included UCLan’s rugby team, motorbike enthusiasts, building society and supermarket staff.

Roya Armstrong, fundraising manager for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, who helped to collect the Easter treats, said: “We would like to thank everyone who donated an Easter gift.”

Two-year-old Reggie Greenwood of St Michael's on Wyre opening his Easter Egg on Preston's children's ward

More eggs and craft kits were donated by the staff and customers of the Preston branch of the Yorkshire Building Society

Staff from Preston recruitment company the Clayton Group with their donations of eggs and craft kits

Staff at Asda's Fulwood branch donated a trolley-full of eggs. Roya Armstrong (in pink), said: ""An egg or colouring set might seem a small thing but its impact on the child who receives it can be massive. In turn, their smiles and joy brings happiness to their families. It's wonderful to see. We are very grateful."