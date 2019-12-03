This is how you can help Marie Curie to make a difference for people living with terminal illness in Preston

A charity helping people living with terminal illness is looking for volunteers in Preston.

Marie Curie, an organisation that offers support to people with a terminal illness and to their families, is looking for new members to help to place and manage collection tins in businesses, shops, bars and restaurants across the city.

They are also looking for volunteers to host Christmas collections and Great Daffodil Appeal collections in March next year.

Sue Thompson, who has been a Marie Curie collection box co-ordinator for the past year, said: “As a volunteer, I’ve handed out daffodil pins in March, set-up a charity partnership with a local primary school and helped place and manage collection tins in businesses, shops, bars and restaurants across Preston.

“It’s a great feeling to be supporting such a good cause.

“You get the chance to meet so many kind and interesting people along the way too - many of whom have benefited from the care and support provided by Marie Curie.”

The money raised from collections supports the efforts of Marie Curie nurses, who work day and night in people’s homes across Preston, providing vital one-to-one nursing care and support.

The funds also help run Marie Curie’s nine UK hospices, as well its free information and support line which offers practical and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

Lucy Styles, community fund-raiser for Marie Curie in Preston, said: “Without our amazing volunteers we could not support as many people with a terminal illness and their families as we do.

“The more volunteers we have, the more we can achieve.

“We hope there are plenty of people in the communities across Preston who could give up a few hours each month to join other volunteers in fund-raising for Marie Curie.

“We are looking for individuals who are organised and have good communication skills to help us in our mission to make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.”

To find out more about how you can help, contact Lucy on 01254 855 044 or lucy.styles@mariecurie.org.uk.