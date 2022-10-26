Dozens of men and women dressed in Medieval costumes took to Preston Grasshoppers pitch on Tuesday to commemorate the battle of 1415 between the French and English.

The re-enactment – which the French call Azincourt- is held every year by members of the Samlesbury Longbow Archers, and attracts people from as far away as Scotland.

Archers, using traditional English longbows, aimed at targets including castle walls and knights on horseback.

The club, which was formed in 2004, has around 35 regular members aged between 45 and 85.

Regular practice sessions are held during the week, all outdoors. Training sessions are also held from April to September.

Anyone interested in joining the club is asked to contact Alan on 077304 58761.

1. Photo Neil Cross; Samlesbury Longbow Archers, based at Preston Grasshoppers celebrate the Battle of Azincourt Photo Neil Cross; Samlesbury Longbow Archers, based at Preston Grasshoppers celebrate the Battle of Azincourt Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

