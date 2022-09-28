Performance fees donated by show guests the Wigan Ukulele Band also contributed to the huge amount handed to the charity by crop farmer David Martin, who organises the popular family event on his farm in Salwick Road, Wharles.

David has gifted a tractor to Rosemere Cancer Foundation from his own private collection of vintage farm vehicles and machinery since 2018.

Its auctioning is one of the show’s highlights and over previous years has ploughed £15,194 into the charity’s coffers.

David Martin, who hosts the annual Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show at his farm in Wharles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Stott, community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to David for his very generous support.

"July’s show was my first Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show and it was just a fabulous family day out that I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend.”

The show, which this year celebrated its 13th staging, had a comedy bill featuring comedians Jimmy Cricket, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Radio Lancashire DJ Steve Royle and Phil Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an on-site circus, fairground, donkey rides, traditional Punch and Judy, tractor pulling, sheep racing, dog show, vehicle parades, working farm machinery ring, young farmers tug of war, a farm area with cattle, pigs, poultry and other animals, birds of prey, a large arts and crafts tent plus licensed beer tent and food and trade stalls among other attractions.