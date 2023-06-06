News you can trust since 1886
Things to do in Preston: Best things to do during the summer according to you including Avenham Park and Brockholes Nature Reserve

It's the month of June which means summer is officially here!
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

As the weather gets nicer and the days get longer, we all get the itch to get out and about- but what is there to do in Preston?

The Lancashire Post asked its readers to name the best things to do in Preston during the summer, and more than 150 people were eager to offer some suggestions.

We collected 10 of the best suggestions for you, so take a look at them below.

Some of the best things to according to Prestonians..

1. Preston in the summer

Some of the best things to according to Prestonians.. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Trish Breakell said: "Go and have an ice cream at Much Hoole ice cream parlour". The Post assumes this refers to Tootsies on Liverpool Road.

2. Get an ice cream!

Trish Breakell said: "Go and have an ice cream at Much Hoole ice cream parlour". The Post assumes this refers to Tootsies on Liverpool Road. Photo: Christian Bowen on Unsplash

A few people suggested going to Avenham Park

3. Avenham Park

A few people suggested going to Avenham Park Photo: Jon Peake

Crispin Robinson said: "Go to the amazing parks we have". Pictured is Moor Park.

4. In fact... all the parks!

Crispin Robinson said: "Go to the amazing parks we have". Pictured is Moor Park. Photo: Google Maps

