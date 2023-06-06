Things to do in Preston: Best things to do during the summer according to you including Avenham Park and Brockholes Nature Reserve
It's the month of June which means summer is officially here!
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
As the weather gets nicer and the days get longer, we all get the itch to get out and about- but what is there to do in Preston?
The Lancashire Post asked its readers to name the best things to do in Preston during the summer, and more than 150 people were eager to offer some suggestions.
We collected 10 of the best suggestions for you, so take a look at them below.
