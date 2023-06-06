It's the month of June which means summer is officially here!

As the weather gets nicer and the days get longer, we all get the itch to get out and about- but what is there to do in Preston?

The Lancashire Post asked its readers to name the best things to do in Preston during the summer, and more than 150 people were eager to offer some suggestions.

We collected 10 of the best suggestions for you, so take a look at them below.

1 . Preston in the summer Some of the best things to according to Prestonians.. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Get an ice cream! Trish Breakell said: "Go and have an ice cream at Much Hoole ice cream parlour". The Post assumes this refers to Tootsies on Liverpool Road. Photo: Christian Bowen on Unsplash Photo Sales

3 . Avenham Park A few people suggested going to Avenham Park Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

4 . In fact... all the parks! Crispin Robinson said: "Go to the amazing parks we have". Pictured is Moor Park. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales