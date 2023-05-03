News you can trust since 1886
“They've probably posted photos saying living our best life” – public outrage after Brinscall Woods left in a state

Members of the public have expressed their disgust after a popular beauty spot was left in a party-strewn, littered mess.

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read

Posting on Facebook Group Chorley Life on Monday afternoon, one lady who had came across the mess on a walk through Brinscall Woods, uploaded a picture to the group which was met with outrage by many. The picture shows the remnants of beer cans, a fold up seat and a plastic bin bag laden with other rubbish.

Allison Gillett: “Just awful. There are some awful people.”

Lesley Finch: “I blame the pandemic when everyone discovered backpacks and hiking boots but NOT the Country Code. Can they not just go back to the pub garden please?”

The mess left behind in Brinscall Woods earlier this weekThe mess left behind in Brinscall Woods earlier this week
Bob Shepherd: “They've probably posted photos saying living our best life. They should be ashamed.”

Megan Ingham: “Shocking.”

Amanda Hatton: “No respect!”

Phil Jess Cunningham: “I have been in there a few times and they left the fires still smoldering. My daughter and I spent ages getting water form the river nearby but those ready made barbies take some putting out. Makes me so so angry, the pine woods would soon go up in the right dry period.”

Mountain & Wellness Walking Lancashire: “Whilst descending from Malham Cove on Saturday afternoon we passed a large group heading up with their children, plenty of booze and portable BBQs.”

Diane Seed: “Obviously not from the area.”