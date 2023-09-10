News you can trust since 1886
These were the scenes as Preston commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of Britain at a special event on the Flag Market

The brave servicemen and women who fought in the Battle of Britain were honoured at a special commemorative anniversary event held on Preston’s Flag Market.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST

These were the scenes:

Battle of Britain Parade

Photo: Neil Cross

The event, which started at 1pm on Saturday (September 9), marked the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Battle of Britain Parade

Photo: Neil Cross

The city was invited to honour the memory of the brave men and women who defended our skies 83 years ago.

Battle of Britain Parade

Photo: Neil Cross

The memorial service and parade was led by Rev David Dickinson.

Battle of Britain Parade

Photo: Neil Cross

