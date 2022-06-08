From being stopped with 16 driving offences to being cornered in a field of cows, take a look at where and why these vehicles were stopped below:
1. Stolen VW Polo
Police intercepted a VW Polo after it was stolen from a burglary in Bamber Bridge while the occupants were in bed alseep. PD Viper had to sit this one out as dad had it in hand. Four were arrested for the burglary.
Photo: Lancashire Police
2. Drug Driving
The driver of this vehicle was stopped on Hyndburn Road, Accrington, for using his phone whilst driving. Turns out he also doesn’t wear his seatbelt and smokes cannabis before driving. One person was arrested for drug driving then. Since the driver's window doesn’t work, it’s off to the impound
Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Stolen Audi
This Audi S3 was stolen from a dealership near Garstang. 27 minutes later police had sighted it, pursued it, stung it and boxed it in on the M61 near Chorley. The driver was arrested for a multitude of offences and the car was returned undamaged except for two tyres
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Bank Holiday Speeding
The Bank Holiday weekend saw police targeting grossly excessive speeds on the M6 around Bilsborrow. A number of motorists will be receiving a letter after the lowest speed recorded was 98mph and the highest at 103mph
Photo: Lancashire Police