We’ve rounded up the top 10 go to places for a ‘dirty’ burger according to Tripadvisor.
So whether you are after a plain burger, one dripping with all the cheese or even a fancy Hawaiian, these joints have something for everyone.
Take a look and try not to drool.
All Hopes No Promises, 15, 16 St Wilfrid St, Preston PR1 2US. The National Burger Award Finalist serve up a huge selection of beverages, local craft ales and fresh burgers, imported proper dawgs and fresh chicken strips and wings. Photo: All Hopes No Promises/Tripadvisor
3. Greaves Park
The Greaves Park, Bowerham Road, Lancaster, is a spectacular Chef & Brewer pub restaurant near the heart of Lancaster city centre. Surrounded by beautiful woodland, the countryside pub's housed in a stunning Grade II listed building that's equally impressive inside and out. Enjoy one of our local cask ales in our leafy beer garden, or pull up a chair indoors and order one of the pub classics on our food menu. Dogs are also welcome. Photo: Tripadvisor
4. Elvin's
Elvin's, 73 Clifton Street | Unit 2 Clifton Walk, Lytham St Anne's FY8 5ER, is described as a 'must try if you are in the area' place. Elvin’s street food takeaway was opened in August 2020 and after only six weeks became #1 on Tripadvisor in Lytham St Annes. It continues to maintain that position with its unique menu which highlights the demand for alternative takeaway food which is fresh, healthy and delicious. Elvin’s produces an authentic and varied menu in the open kitchen based in the heart of Lytham. Photo: Tripadvisor