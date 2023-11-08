A new study has revealed the names most likely to make you a billionaire and John tops the list for 2023.

Experts at Genting Casino have analysed the most recent Forbes Billionaires List to discover the names that are most common among current billionaires.

There are currently a total of 44 billionaires named John/Jon, making it the richest name in the world. The richest John/Jon in the world, according to Forbes, is John Franklyn Mars, who is worth a total of $38.3 billion, positioning him at number 31 on the Forbes Billionaires List. He, alongside his two siblings Jacqueline and Forrest Jr., became a billionaire after inheriting stakes in the American candy firm Mars following their father’s death in 1999.

The second richest name in the world is David, with 36 billionaires with this name currently featured on the Forbes Billionaires List. The richest David in the world is David Thomson, who is worth $54.4 billion, ranking him 22nd on the Forbes Billionaires List. The Canadian businessman is the chairman of the media and publishing empire Thomson Reuters Corporation, which was founded by his grandfather in 2008.

The third richest name in the world is Michael, with 30 billionaires with this name currently featured on the Forbes Billionaires List. The richest Michael in the world is Michael Bloomberg, who is worth a huge $94.5 billion. He made his start with an entry-level job at the investment bank Salomon Brothers on Wall Street in 1966. He then went on to co-found the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP.

The top 10 names are:

John/Jon – 44 billionaires.

David – 36 billionaires.

Michael – 30 billionaires.

Robert – 23 billionaires.

Thomas/Tomas – 23 billionaires.

Richard – 21 billionaires.

Stephan/Stephen/Steven – 21 billionaires.

George – 18 billionaires.

James – 18 billionaires.