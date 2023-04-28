3 . Thomas Thompson

Thomas Thompson, 55, from Ashton Road, Blackpool, has been jailed for sexually assaulting two girls and several breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He had invited the two girls both under 18 to his home having initially come across as a good Samaritan to them. He left Blackpool and went on the run to West Yorkshire as police investigated, however he was arrested in October 2022 and remanded in custody. He was sentenced to four and a half years Photo: Lancashire Police