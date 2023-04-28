There have been seven criminals jailed Lancashire police this month.
They have been jailed for offences including manslaughter, attempted murder and stalking.
2. Michael Hannan
Michael Hannan, of Tynwald Road, Blackburn, has been jailed for the manslaughter of James O’Hara. He attacked Mr O’Hara during a chance encounter on Gisburn Road, Barrowford on October 19, 2021.He punched Mr O’Hara so hard he caused fractures to his eye socket and nose and made him fall back and strike his head on the footpath, resulting in further fractures to his skull. He was sentenced to five years and four months Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Thomas Thompson
Thomas Thompson, 55, from Ashton Road, Blackpool, has been jailed for sexually assaulting two girls and several breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He had invited the two girls both under 18 to his home having initially come across as a good Samaritan to them. He left Blackpool and went on the run to West Yorkshire as police investigated, however he was arrested in October 2022 and remanded in custody. He was sentenced to four and a half years Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Lewis Robinson
Lewis Robinson, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed for attempted murder, Section 39 assault and theft. Police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a serious assault at an address in Beech Terrace, Preston, last year. Emergency services attended with the victim, aged in his 40s, taken to hospital suffering serious injuries, including two punctured lungs and stab wounds to the face and body. He named Mr Robinson as the attacker. He has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years. Photo: Lancashire Police