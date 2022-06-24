1. £312 per month

This room in a flat in Ladywell Street, Preston, is available for £312 pcm (£72 per week). It is part of the Brunel Court development and is available in September for students only. Tenants will have access to a common room, study room and private gym as well as a "boutique cinema" and "entertaining kitchen". It comes furnished with Wifi.

Photo: Rightmove