Rent costs are rising all across the UK, particularly for properties in or near to city centres.
Analysis by home.co.uk shows that in Preston, there are currently 598 properties for rent and the average property rents for £1,125 per calendar month (pcm).
There are currently 111 one-bed options available in Preston, with an average monthly cost of £638.
With the cost of living continuing to rise, we took a look at the cheapest one-bed rooms and flats available in Preston on Zoopla.
Click below to see what we found – but it’s slim pickings unless you’re a student.
1. £312 per month
This room in a flat in Ladywell Street, Preston, is available for £312 pcm (£72 per week).
It is part of the Brunel Court development and is available in September for students only.
Tenants will have access to a common room, study room and private gym as well as a "boutique cinema" and "entertaining kitchen".
It comes furnished with Wifi.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £325 per month
This room to rent is in Ribble Court, Fishergate Hill, Preston.
It is available from August at £325 pcm (£75 per week) and is part of a 23-room property.
It is available to working people or students and has a large open plan kitchen, wifi, off-street parking and all bills included.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £345 per month
A room in this shared Georgian house will set you back £345 a month.
Kingswood Properties have not disclosed where the building is, but say its is "in a sought after area of Preston".
All bills are included for the price, but there is a £4,140 service charge per annum.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £347 per month
This room in a shared house in Victoria Street, Preston, is for students only.
Each bedroom is fully equipped with a 3/4 double bed, wardrobe, desk, chair and private ensuite bathroom.
Photo: Rightmove