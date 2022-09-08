With an estimated 660,000 dogs being rehomed each year, the numbers are expected to rise, but rescue centres don’t have the capacity to cope with this increase.

According to rehoming service PuppyHero using RSPCA figures, in Lancashire, Fylde is the district with the most dogs available per 10,000 people, with 204 dogs listed. Their most popular rescue dog breed is the Labrador Retriever, with 37 available to adopt.

In second place due to more dogs per 10,000 people is West Lancashire. This district has 277 dogs for adoption, and the Labrador Retriever is also the most common breed there, with 35 available.

In third is Wyre, with 250 dogs for adoption, the Cocker Spaniel is the favourite breed in rescue centres, with 42 available.

Labrador Retrievers are the most common dog in adoption centres across the top 10 and also the UK

The Labrador occupies 50 per cent of the top 10 UK local authorities, and the UK in general. There are 2,409 able to be rescued.

What’s going on?

Amy Ockleford, a spokesperson for RSPCA, said: "The dogs were are most likely to see in our centres are Staffordshire bull terriers, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers, German shepherds and crossbreeds.

"Sadly, we're seeing lots of animals coming into our care at the moment due to the rising cost of living, with owners having to make heartbreaking decisions to part with their pets as they struggle to pay household bills and feed their families.

"We're also seeing a lot of dogs come to us who have behavioural challenges due to being reared during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, which has left many with severe separation anxiety and lacking vital socialisation skills.

"We'd urge anyone who thinks they can commit to a dog - both time-wise and financially - to please consider taking on a rescue dog.

"Our centres are full of dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds, all of who are patiently waiting to find their perfect match. See all of the dogs in our care on Find A Pet.

“To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more dogs in need during our busy summer months, please support our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign."

