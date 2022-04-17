4. Rescued baby badger

A tiny badger cub was found by a dog and brought in by the dog’s concerned owner on March 19 and rushed into the team at Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre, in East Sussex. Experts fear he’d been displaced from his sett by another badger or disturbed by another animal. Staff took the tiny cub home for regular night feeds to stabilise him before passing him to the team at Folly Wildlife Rescue so he could join their group of cubs for rearing and socialisation. Now named Freddie Mercury, he will remain in their care until September when he’s big enough to be released back into the wild. Badger cubs stay below ground and begin to emerge at around eight to ten-weeks-old but remain reliant on their mothers for some time. If you find a cub on its own who looks healthy and has open eyes, monitor it from a distance for at least 24 hours. If you’re worried they may be alone, leave them with dog food and water and check on them 24 hours later. Don’t get too close or touch them as they can bite. Contact the RSPCA or a wildlife rescuer for advice if the badger is in immediate danger such as in a hazardous location, appears sick or injured, or there are signs that their sett has been damaged.

Photo: RSPCA