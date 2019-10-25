Theatre company to launch new work in Preston

Have your say

Lancashire People’s Theatre will debut a brand new piece of work in a Preston pub next week.

The event takes place at the Stanley Arms on Tuesday, October 29 .

The Preston-based theatre company, created by Neil Procter and Anthea Carpenter-Procter to promote new writing and theatre in Lancashire, has teamed up with Susan Moffat to create the work.

Preston-based Moffat has written several screenplays and was involved in the Lancashire Monolgues event put on by Lancashire people’s Theatre in May, as part of Lancashire Fringe Festival.

Tuesday’s performance of Boy’s Not Right is part of an ambitious plan for the theatre group to develop.

Boy’s Not Right stars Neil, Anthea and Orla Cottingham and is being staged by Gary Cook.

All money generated from the Pay What You Decide donation will be used as part of the group’s bid for an Arts Council England development grant application.