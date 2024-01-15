Pencil the dates in your diary as The World Firework Championships are returning to Blackpool with a ‘bang’.

Following on from last year’s success where India were crowned the winners of Blackpool’s World Firework Championships after a spectacular display dazzled tens of thousands of spectators.

The judges, who scored them ahead of subsequent displays by Switzerland and Italy, described the Indian show as “captivating” with a stunning finale.

The stunning displays, which are set to music, will once again take place over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower and will remain free to access.

A spokesperon said the fireworks would be back by popular demand for a three day event in September and October.

They said: “We can confirm that the World Firework Championships Blackpool will return with a bang this autumn.

They will return on Saturday, September 7, Saturday, September 21 and Saturday, October 5, with competitors to be announced at a later date.