Drag Race stars, Jade Thirlwall and Ian 'H' Watkins say goodbye to The Vivienne

Drag Race stars and celebrities were among hundreds of people who gathered to celebrate the life of The Vivienne on Monday (January 27). The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner - real name James Lee Williams - was found dead at their home in Cheshire earlier this month, aged just 32.

The announcement of Williams’ shock death led to an outpouring of tributes from their friends, fans and other famous faces including American actor and TV host RuPaul Charles, who remembered The Vivienne as someone with a passion for “love and life”.

Originally from North Wales, Williams kickstarted their drag career in venues across Liverpool and Lancashire, adopting their well-known drag name due to their love of Vivienne Westwood clothing.

The funeral service for the TV star was held at St Margaret’s Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, with many mourners wearing green items of clothing or Vivienne Westwood accessories.

Famous names in attendance included Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix, Aston Merrygold from JLS and Ian "H" Watkins from Steps, drag queens Cheryl Hole, Baga Chipz and Danny Beard, and Liverpool stars such as Claire Sweeney, Pete Price and Jennifer Ellison.

The Vivienne’s coffin, topped with a white floral arrangement, arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage, and floral tributes read “Vivienne” and “Son” and “James”.

The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK were carried into the church ahead of their coffin as members of the star’s family followed behind. Other floral tributes included one made up of purple flowers in the shape of a witch’s hat.

Following the funeral, six doves were released from baskets in the church grounds. The coffin was then placed back into the carriage, pulled by horses with green feather headdresses, and the cortege was escorted away by a police car.

An order of service featured a picture on the cover showing Williams, out of drag and wearing a vest and shorts, standing alongside a beach looking out to sea. The service was described as a “celebration for the life of James Lee Williams” and was followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Asaph Crematorium.

1 . Loved ones mourn The Vivienne A person holds an order of service following the funeral of The Vivienne. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Loved ones mourn The Vivienne Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins (left) following the funeral of The Vivienne at St Margaret's Church. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Loved ones mourn The Vivienne Jade Thirlwall and Marcus Collins (second left) arrive for the funeral of The Vivienne. | Danny Lawson/PA Photo Sales