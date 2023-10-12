News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

The Viceroy, EastZEast, Sangham Balti House and more: 15 of the best Indian takeaways restaurants in Preston according to Google Reviews as shock price of chicken tikka is revealed

It has been revealed that the price of chicken tikka masala has risen 33 per cent since 2021.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

New analysis by Round Our Way of ONS data shows that buying the ingredients for one of the nation’s favourite dishes together with four bottles of beer, is now £7.93 more expensive than just two years ago.

If a family does this once a month, that equates to a whooping £86.74 more per year.

The research finds that extreme weather home and abroad, like floods and heatwaves, has driven up the cost of curry ingredients. Essentials hit include tomatoes, peppers, onions, rice and cooking oil.

If you don’t fancy making your own, there is an array of restaurants and takeaways offering the dish in our area.

Take a look at some of the best-rated places on the pages below.

The price of chicken tikka masala is hitting Brits in the pocket.

1. Chicken Tikka Masala

The price of chicken tikka masala is hitting Brits in the pocket. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid

Photo Sales
Radohny Indian Takeaway gets a Google Review Rating of 4.4 from more than 100 people.

2. Radohny Indian Takeaway, 2 Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall

Radohny Indian Takeaway gets a Google Review Rating of 4.4 from more than 100 people. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This long-established takeaway scores an average of 4.4/5 on Google Reviews from 121 customers.

3. The Lalbagh, Liverpool Road, Penwortham

This long-established takeaway scores an average of 4.4/5 on Google Reviews from 121 customers. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This venue has had several names over the years, and is now The Royal Indian. It scores 4.5/5 on Google Reviews.

4. Royal Indian Restaurant, Liverpool Road, Hutton

This venue has had several names over the years, and is now The Royal Indian. It scores 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonONS