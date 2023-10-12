It has been revealed that the price of chicken tikka masala has risen 33 per cent since 2021.

New analysis by Round Our Way of ONS data shows that buying the ingredients for one of the nation’s favourite dishes together with four bottles of beer, is now £7.93 more expensive than just two years ago.

If a family does this once a month, that equates to a whooping £86.74 more per year.

The research finds that extreme weather home and abroad, like floods and heatwaves, has driven up the cost of curry ingredients. Essentials hit include tomatoes, peppers, onions, rice and cooking oil.

If you don’t fancy making your own, there is an array of restaurants and takeaways offering the dish in our area.

Take a look at some of the best-rated places on the pages below.

1 . Chicken Tikka Masala The price of chicken tikka masala is hitting Brits in the pocket. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid Photo Sales

2 . Radohny Indian Takeaway, 2 Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall Radohny Indian Takeaway gets a Google Review Rating of 4.4 from more than 100 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Lalbagh, Liverpool Road, Penwortham This long-established takeaway scores an average of 4.4/5 on Google Reviews from 121 customers. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Royal Indian Restaurant, Liverpool Road, Hutton This venue has had several names over the years, and is now The Royal Indian. It scores 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales