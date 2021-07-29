Flat caps. Is there anything more Lancashire?

The unique Lancashire words and phrases under threat of being wiped off the linguistic map

Researchers say regional pronunciations of words are likely to vanish in England within the next 45 years.

By Andy Moffatt
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:55 am

Researchers from the universities of Portsmouth and Cambridge found that differing pronunciations of words such as strut and farm will soon merge into the south-eastern version.

And for places like Lancashire where we pride ourselves of our idiosyncratic ways of speaking, that means many of our most beloved phrases could be under threat.

So, perhaps for posterity's sake, here are some of Lancashire's finest words.

1. Out or nowt?

Well, do you want 'out or nowt' from bar? In other words, do you want anthing?

Buy photo

2. Cocker

Good game, Pep, me cocker. It's not being rude, it's just our way of saying mate.

Buy photo

3. Buzz

Buzz is obviously the right way to pronounce bus.

Buy photo

4. Barm

Barm or tay cake for this, please. It's not a bread roll, we're not down south, you know.

Buy photo
LancashireResearchersEnglandPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4