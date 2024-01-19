The popular BBC show The Traitors has been confirmed for a third series and applications are now open to take part!

The BBC is currently looking for participants to take part in the next series of their popular psychological reality show The Traitors.

Applications for series two were more than double the amount received for series one and demand is set to be even higher for next year.

Thinking of applying? Take a look below at everything you need to know.

What is The Traitors?

The Traitors is a competition series built on strategy and suspicion, filmed in the Scottish Highlands. A team of players will compete in a series of missions, the more missions they complete successfully, the bigger the prize pot.

However, hidden amongst the players are the ‘Traitors’, who meet in secret each night and decide who to eliminate from their fellow players known as the ‘Faithfuls’.

The aim for the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end, the aim for the Faithful is to banish all of the Traitors before the game ends. Throughout the series, there will be twists, turns, shocks and surprises for the players.

What kind of people are wanted?

The BBC’s advert reads: “We are looking for smart, funny and strategic people to take part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery for a significant cash prize.

“Do you have what it takes to catch a Traitor? Or would you betray a Faithful in order to win? Get them, before they get you!”

Applicants must be 18 or over and have the right to reside in the UK.

These are all the contestants from The Traitors series 22: could this be you next year? Credit: BBC

What questions will you be asked?

Applicants are first asked all the usual questions- name, email, mobile number, region, age and occupation- as they set up their application account.

Once past this stage, applicants are asked to “tell us about yourself” (in 1000 characters or less), share what they made of previous contestants’ gameplay and specify whether they’d rather be a “Traitor” or a “Faithful” (although the final decision falls to Claudia Winkleman.)

Applicants are then asked the following series of questions:

-What would be your strategy to win?

-What is the best lie you have ever told? Did you get away with it?

-Are you good at keeping secrets – what is the biggest one you’ve kept?

-Are you more likely to make a decision based on your head or heart? Why?

-What has been the most significant moment in your life so far and how has it shaped you as a person?

-How would the people closest to you describe you?

-What are you most passionate about in life? Why?

-Why should you be picked to play The Traitors?

-If you were to win, what would you do with the prize money?

Applicants are also invited to share their social media accounts, and supply a one-minute clip “telling us about yourself, why you want to be on The Traitors and what your game plan would be”.

When would filming start?

You must be available for a full four weeks of filming in the spring and summer of this year.

When can you apply?

Applications are now open and close on February 11 2024.

How can you apply?

To apply to the Traitors visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part or email: [email protected]