The Terrace Hair and Beauty, located at 490 Garstang Road, Preston, is a professional salon located in the heart of Broughton, Preston, which is managed and run by Lauren Peters.

A wide range of treatments are available from haircuts and styling to laser hair removal, nails, eyelashes, facials and massages.

Lauren, who is a skilled beauty therapist with over 25 years’ experience, said: “I have been in the industry for 17 years, starting off working for Ribby Hall Spa and building up to own my own beauty business.

"We have everything you need to look and feel your best and look forward to seeing you all for a well-deserved pamper.”

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

