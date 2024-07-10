The Terrace Hair and Beauty salon opens in Broughton

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jul 2024
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 12:05 BST
Meet your newest go-to family run hairdressers and beauty business – The Terrace Hair and Beauty salon which has recently opened its doors in Broughton.

The Terrace Hair and Beauty, located at 490 Garstang Road, Preston, is a professional salon located in the heart of Broughton, Preston, which is managed and run by Lauren Peters.

A wide range of treatments are available from haircuts and styling to laser hair removal, nails, eyelashes, facials and massages.

Lauren, who is a skilled beauty therapist with over 25 years’ experience, said: “I have been in the industry for 17 years, starting off working for Ribby Hall Spa and building up to own my own beauty business.

"We have everything you need to look and feel your best and look forward to seeing you all for a well-deserved pamper.”

The Terrace Hair and Beauty salon opened earlier this month in Broughton.

Owner of the salon Lauren Peters (pictured), has a wealth of experience with over 17 years in the industry.

The business caters for many treatments including laser hair removal, eyelashes and nails.

