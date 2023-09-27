The Spar City of Preston 10k: 15 pictures from the annual race through the city centre
Hundreds of people from Preston and surrounding areas laced up their running shoes to take part in the SPAR City of Preston 10K over the weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Run by Quest Events and organised by charity The Running Bee Foundation, the event took place from 9.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, September 26, through the streets and parks of Preston.
Sponsored by SPAR for a third year in a row, the 10K started and ended at the historic Flag Market, taking in sights such as Avenham Park and the River Ribble.
Take a look at images from the day below:
