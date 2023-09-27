Hundreds of people from Preston and surrounding areas laced up their running shoes to take part in the SPAR City of Preston 10K over the weekend.

Run by Quest Events and organised by charity The Running Bee Foundation, the event took place from 9.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, September 26, through the streets and parks of Preston.

Sponsored by SPAR for a third year in a row, the 10K started and ended at the historic Flag Market, taking in sights such as Avenham Park and the River Ribble.

Take a look at images from the day below:

1 . The Spar City of Preston 10k Browse the selection of fab photos Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . The Spar City of Preston 10k Thousands took part Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . The Spar City of Preston 10k Participants running in the shadow of Bistrot Pierre Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales