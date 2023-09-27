News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

The Spar City of Preston 10k: 15 pictures from the annual race through the city centre

Hundreds of people from Preston and surrounding areas laced up their running shoes to take part in the SPAR City of Preston 10K over the weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST

Run by Quest Events and organised by charity The Running Bee Foundation, the event took place from 9.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, September 26, through the streets and parks of Preston.

Sponsored by SPAR for a third year in a row, the 10K started and ended at the historic Flag Market, taking in sights such as Avenham Park and the River Ribble.

Take a look at images from the day below:

Browse the selection of fab photos

1. The Spar City of Preston 10k

Browse the selection of fab photos Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Thousands took part

2. The Spar City of Preston 10k

Thousands took part Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Participants running in the shadow of Bistrot Pierre

3. The Spar City of Preston 10k

Participants running in the shadow of Bistrot Pierre Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Crossing the finishing line!

4. The Spar City of Preston 10k

Crossing the finishing line! Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonRiver Ribble