The reason why there is a blue and white Reliant Robin 'police car' turning heads while driving around Preston

A Preston biker is raising money for charity after spending thousands on his new three-wheeled project.

Graham Robinson has spent the last seven months revamping a Reliant Robin into a blue and white mock police car - complete with a blue flashing light.

Graham Robinson's charity Reliant Robin 'police car' (Images: JPIMedia)

"I didn't want to do a standard yellow job that you see a lot," he said.

"I wanted to do something different."

Graham has spent £3,000 on the project since September last year, fully repainting it, polishing the engine and even purchasing a siren from Australia.

And the 52-year-old is now using the complete project to raise money for North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) after a number of incidents involving the charity and members of his biker club.

Police have pulled Graham over to take a closer look (Image: JPIMedia)

Among them was Karl Chester, 36, who died on the M62 in April 2018 after a collision between his silver Aprilia motorbike and a blue Nissan Qashqai.

Graham, who works at Barneys Piano Bar run by Karl's widow Karen and who was a member of the biker funeral cortege for Karl's funeral, said: "The guys from the air ambulance have saved a few lives from the bike group last year including a daughter of a good friend of mine.

"There was also Karl who died on the M62, they were there too, so they mean a lot."

The classic British car has been spotted around the city since Monday last week and is going viral on social media.

Graham spent 3,000 renovating the car (Image: JPIMedia)

"I pulled up next to a brand new Ferrari and people stopped to take photos of me and not the sports car," Graham, from Preston, explained.

"He must have been gutted!

"It's been massive on social media I've seen pictures and videos everywhere.

"I just want people to know what it is now and that I'm behind it, raising money."

For Graham it's simple; you can take photos with the car and even have a sit inside it for a small donation to the NWAA through his registered collection bucket.

The three-wheeler has also had its fair share of attention from Lancashire Police due to its similarities to an official police car, resulting in him being pulled over at the end of last week.

Graham said: "I got stopped by the police and the traffic officers questioned it, but while I was there about five people pulled up to take pictures and the police realised it was being done in the fun context that it is.

"I had to take the blue light off though to stop it resembling a police car!"

That same evening a sergeant from Lancashire Police attended his home at 9.40pm to check out the car in a bit more detail.

"He said he couldn't believe how good it is," Graham explained, "he said he'd never seen anything like it before."

Graham said the sergeant gave him the green light for the car as long as it was used for these special occasions and not every day use.

So far around £40 has been raised but Graham hopes to see donations flood in over the coming weeks and months.

As for special occasions, he's already booked in for a school prom and a potential groom for a wedding.

"I can't believe the response," Graham said.