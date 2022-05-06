Universally known for their legendary hits ‘You To Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel the Force’, as well as their ground-breaking 1977 song, ‘Children of the Ghetto’, The Real Thing remain pioneers in soul, funk and dance music.

Original members Chris Amoo and Dave Smith are now celebrating over 45 incredible years in the music industry, and they’re still going strong, playing hundreds of gigs across the world.

Lead singer Chris told the Post: "We are really looking forward to coming as it's been quite a while since we played in Preston."

Legendary band The Real Thing will be headlining the Detroit Preston gig on Friday, May 27

Joining the infamous acts on stage will be Odyssey who are best known for their 1977 hit "Native New Yorker", and a series of other mainly dance and soul hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Now based in the United Kingdom, the band is led and fronted by Steven Collazo and continues to enjoy massive popularity with their soulful classics.

The very small and intimate gig will provide designated waitress service and guaranteed seating.

Odyssey will also perform on the night

Customers Relations Manager for Detroit Preston Elizabeth Grant, 26, said: "It's very exciting as it has never been showcased as live entertainment on a stage small and special to Preston.

"Doors will open from 7pm with some warm up acts and the first set at 9pm."

With a 150 seat capacity tickets, priced at £25, are selling fast with only a few remaining. To purchase one CLICK HERE or call the office on: 01772 828538.

Detroit Preston will also be holding a soul weekender for Her Majesty The Queen's Jubilee.