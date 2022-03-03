Lancaster's popular 3 Bridges 10k race returns this Spring

The 3 Bridges 10k race returns in its usual spring slot this year, taking place at 11am on Sunday April 10.

Starting from the Lancaster & Morecambe Athletic Club (LMAC) clubhouse at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Lancaster, the route is said to be flat, fast and scenic.

The organisers say this is always a popular race with runners from all over the north-west taking part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3 Bridges 10k race in Lancaster is returning in April.

They add that whilst the race is often used as a fast preparation for longer spring marathons, it is also suitable for beginner runners who are moving up from a Parkrun to a longer race.

To enter the race, the fees are £12 for members of running clubs and £14 for non-members, with an extra £3 charged for entries on the day, and there are no refunds once registered.

The 3 Bridges 10k is sponsored by the Runners Centre in Lancaster and LMAC say they are “very grateful for this support.”

The race meets UK Athletics Rules, is Certified Accurate and there are prizes for the first three men and the first three women finishers.

There are also prizes for each veteran category, aged 40 plus for men and 35 for women, whilst all finishers will receive a medal.