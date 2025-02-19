The Plungington Hotel has underwent the transformation with the help of Proper Pubs owned by Admiral Taverns who invested the large sum.

The makeover includes brand new flooring, fixtures, fittings and furniture throughout as well as multiple flat screen televisions and a purpose-built pool and darts room.

Behind the bar is husband-and-wife duo and passionate community heroes, Carl and Jordan Hirst, who have been working with Proper Pubs for the last five years and between them bring over 15 years’ experience to The Plungington.

Carl said: “The Plungington has been transformed inside and out to breathe a fresh lease of life into the pub and it looks fantastic!

"We’ve also removed and completely reworked the main bar area to combine the two separate spaces and create one, large open plan room, with a DJ booth.”

Outside also boasts all new lighting and signage to greet visitors as well as a spacious beer garden, seating more than 100 people, which is complete with its own bar, an outdoor TV, brand new furniture and a covered area to make it the perfect place for customers to enjoy all year round!

Carl added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Proper Pubs for their unwavering support in helping us to bring our vision for The Plungington to life. The pub looks absolutely fantastic and it’s been a real pleasure welcoming everyone back this weekend.

"We look forward to cementing this incredibly special community pub at the heart of Preston and can’t wait for all that’s to come in the future!”

The pub offers a wide range of drinks promotions including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Entertainment in the shape of regular live music, a pool and darts teams, karaoke, quiz nights and bingo In addition, the operators hope to support all aspects of community life by working with several causes close to the hearts of local residents and are starting by donating food to the local foodbank and raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub.

Take a look at some of the fantastic pictures.

