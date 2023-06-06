Dan Walker has teased that he and Helen Skelton have begun their journey on Britain’s first long-distance trail,The Pennine Way. The Vanished presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took to Instagram to share a snap as the close friends started their trip which will feature in a four-part series.

He captioned the post, writing:“The Pennine Adventure has begun!”. Both presenters were seen wearing walking gear, shades and carrying rucksacks containing everything they might need for the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post racked up over 12,000 likes with fans being quick to comment. One wrote: “Can’t wait to see this! It’ll probably make me feel homesick!😂.” Another added: “Two of the nicest people on TV.”

The show will see Dan and Helen meet the people that live and work along the route as they seek out some of the hidden gems the northwest of England has to offer.

Helen, 39, also posted the snap on her Instagram and her followers gave her lots of advice for the arduous journey. One said: “Excellent. Have fun and enjoy (even the tough bits)!” Another provided a handy tip saying: “Great weather and beautiful scenery. What a good start. I hope you’ve got two essentials for your travels, Elastoplast and Mint Cake!”

Dan Walker took to Twitter before their journey to ask followers for tips on where they should visit. The tweet read: “We’ll be filming ‘Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure’ in Edale on Wednesday 7th June and we’d love to chat to anyone who is passionate about The Pennines. Any ideas? Please let us know at @DanHelenPennine 🙏🏻❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be broadcast to our screens on Channel 5, with no official release date as of yet. The Channel 5 newsreader has assured fans he will keep them posted with any news of its first airing.

Dan had previously shared how excited he was to tackle the challenge with his good friend, Helen. He said: “I am really looking forward to making this series with Helen. I can’t wait to get out there and explore the Pennines. It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people along the way. They promised me there would be food to taste too!”